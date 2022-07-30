CBI seizes AgustaWestland helicopter in 34,000 cr DHFL scam case | Pics here

The Central Bureau of Investigation has seized an AgustaWestland helicopter from the premises of builder Avinash Bhosale in Pune in connection with the ₹34,615-crore bank fraud case involving DHFL, officials said Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AgustaWestland helicopter seized from Pune property of builder in DHFL scam case.

The helicopter was discovered inside a vast fancy hall fashioned like a hangar, with pop culture posters lining the tall walls, at the residence of one of the DHFL fraud suspects, Bhosale, in Pune.

AgustaWestland helicopter seized from Pune property of builder in DHFL scam case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The federal probe agency had booked Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), its former CMD Kapil Wadhawan, Director Deepak Wadhawan and others on June 20 in the bank fraud case worth ₹34,615 crore, making it the biggest such case probed by the agency

Forensic audits have discovered multiple instances of large-value loans being made to fictitious businesses without due diligence, security deposits, or pledges.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was alleged that they had cheated a consortium of 17 banks led by Union Bank of India by siphoning off ₹34,615 crore bank loans by diverting them using falsified account books of DHFL.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail