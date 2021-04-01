CBI takes over probe in Walayar sexual assault, death of minor sisters

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered two cases in Walayar sexual assault and death of two minor Dalit sisters in 2017 in Kerala.

The Kerala high court had ordered a CBI probe in the matter on March 19. The case had led to public outcry and protests in the state after the accused persons were acquitted by a trial court in October 2019.

The older of the siblings, aged 13, was found dead inside their one-room hut on January 13, 2017 while the younger one, 9, was found hanging on March 4 the same year. They both were allegedly sexually assaulted.The state police’s crime branch conducted an investigation into the cases and arrested four persons. Two of the accused, Valya Madhu and Kutti Madhu, are girls’ mother’s close relatives while Shibu is a former co-worker of her parents. Pradeep Kumar, yet another accused, was a neighbour. In all, there were five accused in the case.

The same year, a special court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases acquitted all the accused arrested in the case on the ground that the prosecution failed to prove the case against them.

After public outcry, the state government, on November 18, 2019, removed the public prosecutor who handled the case.

Ordering a retrial in the case in January this year, the Kerala high court had observed that there was “miscarriage of justice” and directed the accused to appear before the trial court on January 20.

The judges observed that they have no hesitation in holding that the trial had been “lowered to the level of mock trials”. It also allowed the prosecution to seek permission from the trial court for further probe into the matter. The bench observed that the initial part of the investigation in the case was “utterly disgusting”.