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CBI takes over probe in Twisha Sharma dowry death case, re-registers FIR after receiving police files

The agency will now conduct a fresh probe into the matter, which had earlier prompted serious allegations and demands for a detailed investigation.

Updated on: May 25, 2026 10:53 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation into the alleged dowry death of Twisha Sharma and re-registered the FIR after receiving the case files from the local police. The agency will now conduct a fresh probe into the matter, which had earlier prompted serious allegations and demands for a detailed and impartial investigation.

The Central Bureau of Investigation takes over probe in Twisha Sharma dowry death case. (Representative image)

The Supreme Court on Monday heard a suo motu case concerning the death of 32-year-old actor-model Twisha Sharma at her marital home in Madhya Pradesh, amid mounting allegations of institutional bias, procedural irregularities and possible lapses in the investigation.

Also read | Twisha Sharma case in Supreme Court today, dowry and probe lapses in focus

The matter was registered as “In Re: Alleged institutional bias and procedural discrepancies in the unnatural death of a young girl at her matrimonial home” and was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The apex court took cognisance based on media reports and the surrounding circumstances linked to the case.

 
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Home / India News / CBI takes over probe in Twisha Sharma dowry death case, re-registers FIR after receiving police files
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