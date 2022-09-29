CBI to investigate nursing college irregularities: HC

The Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI, an investigation into irregularities in granting recognition to 35 nursing colleges, without documents and physical verification.

Hindustan Times published a three-part series on irregularities in granting recognition to nursing colleges in Madhya Pradesh in August, after finding several colleges non-functional; others without functioning hospitals attached to them as required; and still others , hundreds of kilometres apart, that shared the same staff, some of whom weren’t aware that they were on the rolls of any of the colleges concerned.

A bench of judges Rohit Arya and Milind Phadke said, “The authorities have acted in a slipshod manner contrary to the rules in giving recognition to 35 colleges. The possibility of such grave illegalities and irregularities committed by statutory bodies in respect of other colleges in the state of Madhya Pradesh also cannot be ruled out. We hereby order the director, CBI to appoint a senior responsible officer with the team of officials, as required, to conduct a comprehensive enquiry.”

“If the affairs prevailing in such statutory bodies are not checked through a comprehensive enquiry by an independent body, grave irreparable harm shall be caused to the society at large as recurrence of such illegalities cannot also be avoided in times to come, at the cost of public health and human life,” the court added.

During the hearing, the court said, “It has been found that prima facie MP Nursing Council has committed grave irregularity in the matter of granting recognition to 35 nursing institutions. No documents have been produced as regards constitution and existence of executive body, competent to accord recognition for the period 2019-2020. There is no compliance of the requirement under section 24 of The Madhya Pradesh Upcharika, Prasavika, Sahai Upcharika Prasvika Tatha Swasthya Paridarshak Registrikaran Adhiniyam, 1972, for carrying out inspection of Institutions/Colleges by the council before granting recognition. There is non-compliance of Rule 4 of the M.P. Nursing Shikshan Sanstha Manyata Niyam, 2018 (amended Niyam 2019 and 2020) in the matter of existence of administrative building.”

“Upon perusal of the original record produced by MP Nursing council and MP Medical Science University and also that of Indian Nursing Council, we are satisfied prima facie that the authorities have acted in a slipshod manner contrary to the provisions of the Act and the Rules. Institutions have been permitted to run the colleges/Institutions admitting indiscriminately unverified number of persons as students,” the court said.

The court asked the CBI to probe the affairs and activities of the Indian Nursing Council, MP Medical Science University and MP Nursing Council in the context of recognition granted by them to colleges up to 2017 and suitability certificates thereafter issued to various nursing colleges in Madhya Pradesh.

The court also asked for an investigation in the matter of recognition granted by the MP Nursing Council to Nursing Colleges in Madhya Pradesh, particularly to the 35 colleges.

After the court order, MP Congress Committee spokesperson KK Mishra said, “We are happy that the Court clearly said that authorities are hand in glove with the colleges and that’s why the inquiry has been handed over to CBI. We are happy that the court took cognizance in the matter.”

However, state medical education minister Vishwas Sarang said, “The court found irregularities in giving recognition to the colleges in 2019-20 and everybody knows that Congress was in power then. Instead of blaming others, the Congress leaders should check their facts first.”

