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CBI widens builder-bank nexus probe; files 22 new cases, raids 77 sites in 8 states

With these, the federal anti-corruption agency has now registered a total of 50 cases in the matter.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 04:35 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered 22 fresh cases in its ongoing probe into a suspected “unholy nexus” between builders and financial institutions in sanctioning large sums under subvention schemes without due diligence, and conducted raids at 77 locations across eight states on Tuesday.

For representational purposes only. (AFP)

With these, the federal anti-corruption agency has now registered a total of 50 cases in the matter. Earlier, 28 cases were filed last year against various real estate companies and financial institutions.

“On Tuesday, extensive searches were carried out at 77 locations spread across eight states/Union Territories in connection with these 22 cases. They relate to an alleged nexus between certain builders and officials of financial institutions, leading to the cheating and defrauding of innocent homebuyers. These coordinated search operations conducted across different states are part of a nationwide crackdown. Searches have resulted in the seizure of incriminating documents, digital devices and other materials, which are being examined,” a CBI spokesperson said.

“The action is aimed at gathering crucial evidence to unravel the larger conspiracy involving alleged diversion of funds, financial irregularities, and fraudulent practices in the housing real estate sector,” the spokesperson added.

Based on the 28 FIRs registered by the CBI last year, the Enforcement Directorate had also initiated a parallel money laundering probe into the matter and is now likely to take up the fresh 22 cases as well, officials said.

 
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