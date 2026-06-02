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CBSE chairman, secretary transferred in government action amid OSM row

The chairman and secretary of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have been transferred amid the OSM row.

Updated on: Jun 02, 2026 06:15 pm IST
By Sanjay Maurya
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) chairman, Rahul Singh, and secretary, Himanshu Gupta, have been transferred, sources said on Tuesday. This move comes amid mounting scrutiny over the procurement process for the board’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system and irregularities in the full-fledged rollout of the platform used to assess Class 12 answer scripts.

The Centre has also ordered an inquiry into the procurement of the OSM services. This move by the government comes after students raised concerns about the checking of Class 12 results. (cbseindia29/Facebook)

Meanwhile, the central government has constituted one-member

Committee chaired by S. Radha Chauhan, Chairperson, Capacity Building Commission (CBC), to inquire into matters relating to the procurement of services for the On-Screen Marking (OSM) System by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Also Read | CBSE says Class 12 re-evaluation portal hit by 'barrage of cyberattacks'

The committee will submit its report within a month to the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), according to an office memorandum dated June 2.

“The chairperson of the committee is empowered to obtain the assistance of officers from other offices, as required. Secretarial assistance to the committee will be provided by CBC,” the memorandum reads.

HT earlier reported that the contract was awarded to Coempt Edu Teck on December 5 – just 74 days before the first board examinations began on February 17.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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