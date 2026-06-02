LP Sitaram appointed as new CBSE chairman amid paper-checking system scandal

Rahul Singh has now been appointed additional secretary in the ministry of agriculture, as per an order shared by the government which said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the new postings.

Lokhande Prashant Sitaram was appointed as new chairman of the CBSE on Tuesday amid a row over its On-Screen Marking System. He replaces Rahul Singh who was transferred earlier in the day along with secretary Himanshu Gupta.

Sitaram is an IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre from the 2001 batch and moves to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from his posting as additional secretary in the ministry of home affairs.

His recent trajectory has been in the home ministry headed by Amit Shah. He was appointed joint secretary in the MHA in late 2022, and was elevated to additional secretary recently.

Rahul Singh, whom he replaces, is an officer of the Bihar cadre from the 1996 batch of the IAS.