CBSE says Class 12 re-evaluation portal hit by 'barrage of cyberattacks'

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) stated that its re-evaluation portal was hit by a “barrage of cyberattacks" on Tuesday. In a statement on social media, the education board stated that the service has been resumed on the website, with over 16,000 students having completed their submissions. CBSE added that the service attack caused 1.5 million hits on the portal within two minutes (cbseindia29/Facebook)

“While thousands of students accessed the CBSE re-evaluation portal today, malicious actors attempted to disrupt services through a barrage of cyberattacks,” said CBSE, adding that the service attack caused 1.5 million hits on the portal within two minutes

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The central board added that the portal also saw more than 1 lakh attempts of unauthorised file access.

“Based on student feedback, we have further refined the platform, including extending session time limits to make the process more convenient and seamless. Our teams remain vigilant and responsive to ensure our dearest students are facilitated in all ways possible,” the board added further.