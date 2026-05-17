CBSE makes third language compulsory for classes 9-10 from July 1

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has mandated the study of three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, for class 9 and 10 students from July 1, according to a circular, a month after the board made the scheme compulsory for class 6 students. The board, however, has clarified that “no student will be barred from appearing in the Class X Board Examinations” due to the third language. CBSE makes third language compulsory for classes 9-10 (HT File photo)

The move comes weeks after the board had on April 2 rolled out major reforms in its scheme of studies, announcing a phased implementation of the three-language formula — from Class 6 in 2026–27 and set to become fully operational up to Class 10 by 2030–31 — and the introduction of a two-level system of mandatory standard and optional advanced courses in mathematics and science for Class 9 starting in the 2026–27 academic session.

Immediate implementation However, in a circular issued on May 15, the board made it mandatory for Class 9 students too from this academic session.

“With effect from July 1, 2026, for Class IX, the study of three languages (R1, R2 and R3) shall be compulsory, with at least two of them being native Indian languages,” the circular stated.

Foreign languages allowed under conditions The circular, signed by Professor and Director (Academics) Praggya M Singh and issued on May 15 to the heads of all affiliated schools, added: “Students who wish to study a foreign language may do so as the third language only if the other two languages are native Indian languages, or as an additional fourth language.”

The CBSE further asked the schools to keep the focus on learning and reduce any undue pressure on students, no board examination shall be conducted for R3 at the Class-10 level.

No Board examination for third language “All assessments for R3 shall be entirely school-based and internal. The performance of students in R3 will be duly reflected in the CBSE certificate. It is clarified that no student will be barred from appearing in the Class X Board Examinations due to R3. Sample question papers, rubrics for internal assessment will be shared by the Board shortly,” it added.

It asked schools to update their R3 language offerings for classes 6 to 9 on the OASIS portal by June 30.

The board stated that until dedicated textbooks for R3 are made available, students may use class 6 R3 textbooks in the interim, as a comparative analysis found nearly 75–80% overlap in core language competencies between the middle and secondary stages of R3.

Class 6 R3 will be made available to all schools before July 1 in all 19 scheduled languages, it added.

For schools facing a shortage of qualified native Indian language teachers, the board suggested interim measures, such as interschool resource sharing, virtual or hybrid teaching support, engagement of retired language teachers and qualified postgraduates.

It added that “qualified native Indian teachers may, as an interim arrangement for the R3 language, engage existing teachers of other subjects who possess functional proficiency.”

The CBSE further said relaxations would be provided to the Children With Special Needs (CwSN) in accordance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, while foreign students returning to India may get case-by-case exemptions from the requirement of studying two native Indian languages.

The development, however, has taken most school heads by surprise.

ITL Public School, Dwarka, principal Sudha Acharya said the three-language formula was expected to be implemented gradually.

“We are an English-medium school, so English has to be our R1 language. That leaves students in Delhi with only Hindi and Sanskrit for R2 and R3 or vice-versa,” the principal said.

“The board has suggested that students may opt for a fourth language if they wish. We offer German and French, but I personally do not feel comfortable burdening students with four languages. They are already studying advanced mathematics and science, along with various artificial intelligence courses. On one hand, we talk about mental health, and on the other, we are continuously adding to their academic load.”

Mount Abu Public School, Rohini, principal Jyoti Arora said: “The move aligns with NEP 2020, but has created restlessness among stakeholders. Since the academic session is already in progress and unit tests have concluded, schools will face practical challenges regarding the availability of language teachers, timetable restructuring, and academic adjustments. Greater clarity is also needed on the status of English within the policy framework to ensure smooth implementation.”

Another principal of a South Delhi-based school, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “Changes and new introductions are fine, but they cannot be too sudden.”

“The board could have communicated this a few days before the academic session began in April. We ourselves are still processing the change — how are we supposed to communicate it to students and parents?”

Queries sent by HT to CBSE did not elicit a response; however, a senior official said the board will hold a press conference on Sunday to address all doubts.