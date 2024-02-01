CBSE proposes changes to curriculum of class 10 and class 12. Details here

Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has reportedly proposed significant changes in the curriculum for class 10 and class 12. Under the proposed changes, students of class 10 will be required to study three languages, of which two must be native Indian languages, reported The Indian Express. Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has reportedly proposed significant changes in the curriculum for class 10 and class 12. (File photo)

As per the report, students of class 10 will have to pass in 10 subjects, a shift from the current academic framework where the requirement is five. Other than the three languages, the seven main subjects proposed for Class 10 are: mathematics and computational thinking, social science, science, art education, physical education and well-being, vocational education and environmental education.

The report says that the three languages, mathematics and computational thinking, social science, science and environmental education would be assessed externally. On the other hand, art education, physical education and vocational education would be a mix of internal and external examinations. But students would be required to pass in all 10 subjects to move on to the next grade.

Class XI, XII students to now study two languages

Meanwhile, students of classes 11 and 12 will be required to study two languages as opposed to the current requirement of one. One of the two languages to be studied must be a native Indian language. If the proposed changes are implemented, the students will need to pass in six subjects to graduate in high school. Currently, students study five subjects (one language and four subjects or electives).

The report says that the proposed changes form part of the CBSE’s broader initiative to implement a national credit framework in school education. Under the framework, the objective is to establish academic equivalence between vocational and general education, facilitating mobility between the two education systems, as proposed by the National Education Policy 2020.As per the CBSE plan, an academic year would be made up of 1200 notional learning hours, which would translate to earning 40 credits.

Notional learning hours includes all time expected to be spent by a student for independent study and reading, research, preparation for contact hours, coursework, revision etc. in order to meet the defined outcomes. In other words, each subject will be allotted a certain number of hours so that, in a year, a student spends a total of 1200 learning hours to be declared pass.

However, it is not yet known when the creditised system will be rolled out.