CBSE to soon launch holistic progress card on pilot basis for students

A comprehensive progress report of students studying under the Central Board of Secondary Education, which will be based on Artificial Intelligence, will soon be tested in a pilot project in 74 schools, officials aware of the development said.

Dubbed the Holistic Progress Card, the initiative is envisaged under the National Education Policy 2020 for a “multidimensional progress monitoring” of school students.

Once it is successfully tested, the initiative will be eventually rolled out to include all student from classes 1 to 12, an education ministry official said, requesting anonymity.

The decision on the pilot project was taken during the CBSE’s general body meeting in August. The board has developed a prototype for classes 1-3, which will “track the key developmental goals and competencies, as specified by the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN) Bharat guidelines”, according to the minutes of the CBSE meeting.

The NIPUN Bharat scheme was launched in 2021 as a national mission to enable all children at the end of class 3 to attain foundational skills by the year 2026-27.

“The board is planning to conduct a pilot of the HPC prototype in 16 government, 25 Kendriya Vidyalayas, (and) 33 private schools affiliated to CBSE across India to ensure the feasibility, engage with stakeholders and get their feedback,” the minutes read.

The board has also prepared a framework for holistic assessment. “The idea is to make schools aware that students should be assessed comprehensively in all domains, instead of only the cognitive domain,” the minutes added.

“The HPC will be a virtual card linked with the DigiLocker of each student. It will revolutionise the way students are assessed in schools presently,” the ministry official said. “It is better to launch it as a pilot because we need to properly train our teachers in assessing the progress of students in a holistic manner.”

DigiLocker is the online government digitisation service, which is currently used to store academic records of students by the CBSE and other state education boards, besides a host of other government documents.

HPC will form an important link between the home and school, and will be accompanied by parent-teacher meetings to actively involve parents in their children’s holistic education and development, according to the NEP 20202.

“The progress card would also provide teachers and parents with valuable information on how to support each student in and out of the classroom,” it said. “It will include self-assessment and peer assessment, and progress of the child in project-based and inquiry based learning, quizzes, role plays, group work, portfolios, etc., along with teacher assessment.”

