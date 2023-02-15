CCTV footage of Nikki Yadav entering home emerges. She was killed hours later

Two CCTV footage of Nikki Yadav, who was allegedly killed by her live-in partner in the early hours of February 10, have emerged showing Nikki entering her residence on February 9. She was all alone in the CCTV footage doing the rounds on social media. This might be the last footage of Nikki as she was murdered hours after.

In the ghastly incident, similar to that of the Shraddha Walkar murder, Nikki Yadav was strangled by Sahil Gehlot hours before his wedding to another woman fixed by his parents. After killing Nikki, Sahil stuffed her body inside the refrigerator of his eatery which was supposed to be closed because of his wedding function.

Sahil and Nikki knew each other since 2018 and were living together since before the pandemic. During the pandemic, they returned to their homes and after lockdown restrictions, they moved into a rented flat in Uttam Nagar. Sahil did not tell his family about his relationship with Nikki who was pressuring him for marriage. Sahil's family, on the other hand, fixed his marriage and Sahil got engaged on February 9.

Nikki Yadav murder case: What we know so far

1. Sahil was arrested on Tuesday on charges of killing his live-in partner. He was produced in the court on Wednesday and has been sent to five-day police custody for interrogation.

2. Sahil, a resident of Mitraon village in southwest Delhi, allegedly killed Nikki by strangulating her and then kept her body in the refrigerator of the eatery that he owns hours before he was going to marry another woman.

3. According to reports, Sahil killed Nikki using the data cable of his mobile phone in his car.

4. Then he drive the car to his dhaba in New Delhi's Najafgarh area and kept the body there. He was planning to dispose of the body after the wedding for which the dhaba was closed.

5. On February 9, the day of the CCTV footage, Sahil got engaged and Nikki came to know about it. She called him and confronted him.

6. Nikki and Sahil planned to elope to either Goa or Himachal Pradesh.

7. They started in the early hours on February 10, the day Sahil was supposed to get married, in Sahil's cousin's car. But as Sahil started getting calls from his family members, he wanted to return.

8. This led to a fresh fight between Nikki and Sahil during which Sahil strangled Nikki and kept on driving the car keeping the seat belt on her body.

9. Sahil reached his dhaba and unloaded the body and kept it inside the refrigerator, Then he drove to his house and got married.

10. Nikki and Sahil knew each other since 2018 as they attended the same tuition class. They were living together for the past few years.

