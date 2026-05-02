CCTV lapses, ‘malpractice’: Big allegations fly as 15 Bengal booths vote again

EVM strongrooms have become key focus in Bengal with the both the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Opposition BJP alleging irregularities. While the TMC alleged “CCTV disruptions”, a BJP leader alleged that an EVM strongroom was opened “early”.

Strong room CCTV issues to ballot row: Charges escalate as 15 Bengal booths head for repoll

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As the politics in Bengal heats up, the BJP has mounted a sharp counteroffensive, accusing the ruling party of electoral malpractice. The allegations come even as the Election Commission (EC) has ordered repolling in 15 booths across the state.

The latest flashpoint stems from a letter by TMC leader Shashi Panja to the state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), raising concerns over “intermittent CCTV disruptions” in strong rooms where EVMs and VVPATs are stored.

In her May 1 letter, Panja pointed to reported interruptions in surveillance across multiple locations, including Kolkata, Jalpaiguri, Gaighata, Chandernagore Government College and Jangipur Polytechnic College, reported news agency ANI.

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{{^usCountry}} Panja has demanded a complete, instance-wise report of CCTV malfunctions or downtime, full surveillance footage and logs for the affected periods, immediate restoration of real-time monitoring, and continuous access for authorised representatives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Panja has demanded a complete, instance-wise report of CCTV malfunctions or downtime, full surveillance footage and logs for the affected periods, immediate restoration of real-time monitoring, and continuous access for authorised representatives. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Warning of escalation, she said, “If full transparency is not ensured forthwith, we will be compelled to pursue appropriate agitation based on democratic principles,” the letter cited by ANI stated. What all TMC claims {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Warning of escalation, she said, “If full transparency is not ensured forthwith, we will be compelled to pursue appropriate agitation based on democratic principles,” the letter cited by ANI stated. What all TMC claims {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} TMC leaders have also raised questions about the handling of ballots. Party leader Tanmay Ghosh claimed that election officials processed and separated ballots during the night without informing the ruling party. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} TMC leaders have also raised questions about the handling of ballots. Party leader Tanmay Ghosh claimed that election officials processed and separated ballots during the night without informing the ruling party. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The election officials have already accepted that there were some issues and they segregated ballots without informing AITC. Why was this done at night when no one was watching,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The election officials have already accepted that there were some issues and they segregated ballots without informing AITC. Why was this done at night when no one was watching,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Escalating the charge, he added, “There was a distorting tendency by the Election Commission, which is condemnable and the people of Bengal will fight it till 4th May.”

The party has also alleged that the BJP, “in active collusion” with the Election Commission, is “opening ballot boxes without the presence of any relevant party stakeholders.”

Meanwhile, West Bengal CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal maintained that there was no cause for concern. He reiterated that EVM strong rooms are “safe and secure” and asserted that there is no “controversy” surrounding the issue.

What are BJP's allegations

BJP leader and Bidhannagar candidate Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay alleged irregularities in the handling of the strong room, claiming it had been opened “early” and multiple times without prior intimation.

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He said party representatives had been given a schedule for when the strong room would be opened, but upon arrival, they found it already open.

“We questioned why it was opened so early when the work had not properly begun,” but “they were unable to provide any answer.”

He added that officials later informed them the strong room had been opened “not once or twice, but at least ten times before.”

In another instance, BJP MP Anurag Thakur accused the TMC of attempting to discredit institutions ahead of a likely defeat. “A massive defeat awaits TMC. The way Mamata is panicking clearly shows that she has lost,” he said.

He further alleged multiple violations on polling day: “TMC affixed tape on BJP's symbol on EVM, intimidated people from going to booths, misled people...” Thakur also urged party workers to remain vigilant during counting.

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Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari welcomed the repoll decision but said it should have been wider. “The re-polling should have happened in more booths in Diamond Harbour and in the whole of the Falta segment... We respect the Election Commission,” he said.

The BJP has also alleged “rampant electoral malpractices” in certain polling stations under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency.

Repolling underway

Amid the political slugfest, voting began at 7 am on Saturday across 15 polling stations — 11 in Magrahat Paschim and four in Diamond Harbour — and will continue till 6 pm.

The Election Commission said the repoll decision was based on reports from returning officers, observers, and “material circumstances.” A special observer, Subrata Gupta, has been deputed to verify the allegations on the ground.

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The Commission is also expected to take a call on repolling in the Falta assembly constituency.

The state assembly elections were held in two phases — April 23 and April 29 — with counting scheduled for May 4.

(With agency inputs)

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