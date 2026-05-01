‘Opened at least 10 times’: Now BJP alleged wrongful strongroom activities day after TMC's Kolkata faceoff

Chaotic scenes continued dominating West Bengal on Friday as well as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) continued trading barbs ahead of counting of votes for the assembly elections on May 4. Security personnel conduct a route march ahead of the declaration of results of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Nadia, West Bengal, Friday, May 1, 2026.(Photo for representation) (PTI)

The allegations of irregularities at strongroom again haunted Bengal on Friday, day after chief minister Mamata-led TMC's sit-in outside central Kolkata’s Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, the counting centre for several assembly constituencies housing EVM strongrooms amid allegations of ‘irregular activities’ inside the facility. Track updates on Assembly elections

On Friday, BJP leaders complained to the Bidhannagar Sub-divisional Officer (SDO) after a strongroom was allegedly opened without authorisation, PTI news agency reported, adding that six officials were suspended.

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BJP leader and Bidhannagar candidate Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay said, the strongroom was opened “early” and that it had been opened at least 10 times.

“We have a strong room here, and we were given a schedule specifying when it would be opened. Accordingly, we all arrived on time. After reaching there, we found that the strong room was already open. It was not being opened at that moment. We questioned why it was opened so early when the work had not properly begun. Later, after inquiries, we were informed that this strong room had been opened not once or twice, but at least ten times before. Our assigned work here, specifically for booths 116 and 117, had only just been completed in terms of segregation and postal ballots. So we asked who had authorised the opening and why we were not informed. They were unable to provide any answer," Mukhopadhyay said.