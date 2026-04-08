CEC said 'get lost', Derek O'Brien accused of ‘shouting’: TMC vs EC episode explained

The ongoing tensions between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Election Commission of India (ECI) escalated on Wednesday after a meeting between the two sides ended on an acrimonious note, leaving TMC leaders fuming.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien addresses the media after a meeting between TMC delegation and the Election Commission of India, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/Jitender Gupta)(Jitender Gupta)

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A TMC delegation, comprising Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien, deputy leader Sagarika Ghose, MPs Saket Gokhale and Menaka Guruswamy, met the full bench of Election Commission ahead of the assembly elections.

The TMC arrived at the poll body office at 10 am and the meeting began with the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and both Election Commissioners.

Also Read: ‘Release the transcript’: Derek O’Brien challenges EC over ‘get lost’ remark row

Following the conclusion of the meeting, the Trinamool leaders alleged that the Chief Election Commissioner asked them to "get lost" and the commission accusing them of "shouting".

Here is all that happened on Wednesday:

What TMC leaders said: Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien said that the delegation handed over nine letters written by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, which the MP said have not been acknowledged. The leaders also apprised the EC of specific instances showing certain poll officials' alleged links with the BJP and demanded that they be transferred. "Then he said, 'Get lost'. We have done eight to nine meetings with the Election Commission. Apart from the CEC, none of the other election commissioners spoke," O'Brien said.

Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien said that the delegation handed over nine letters written by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, which the MP said have not been acknowledged. The leaders also apprised the EC of specific instances showing certain poll officials' alleged links with the BJP and demanded that they be transferred. "Then he said, 'Get lost'. We have done eight to nine meetings with the Election Commission. Apart from the CEC, none of the other election commissioners spoke," O'Brien said. What led to the TMC vs EC: The latest verbal spat between the two sides unfolded even as sources in the poll body accused TMC leader Derek O'Brien of shouting at the election commissioners. "The CEC requested Derek O'Brien to maintain decorum in the commission room. Shouting and indecent behaviour are not appropriate," PTI cited EC sources as saying. The report, citing a source present at the meeting, said as soon as the TMC delegation entered the meeting, the CEC pointed out the absence of their authorised representative, to which O'Brien asked if they were "unauthorised" and should leave.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Asked to 'get lost': Trinamool's big claim on meeting with ECI; Derek O'Brien accused of shouting What Election Commission said: The poll body accused the TMC leaders of "shouting" and said it will ensure free and fair elections in the state. In a post on X, the EC said it gave a "straight-talk" to the TMC delegation. EC said it told the TMC that "this time, the elections in West Bengal would surely be: fear-free, violence-free, intimidation-free, inducement-free and without any ‘chappa, booth-jamming and source-jamming’".

The poll body accused the TMC leaders of "shouting" and said it will ensure free and fair elections in the state. In a post on X, the EC said it gave a "straight-talk" to the TMC delegation. EC said it told the TMC that "this time, the elections in West Bengal would surely be: fear-free, violence-free, intimidation-free, inducement-free and without any ‘chappa, booth-jamming and source-jamming’". Mamata to oppose voter deletions in court: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said the TMC will move a court again to resist the removal of electors from the rolls. The remarks came after nearly 91 lakh voters' names were deleted from the electoral rolls following the SIR. "You will not be able to defeat the TMC by deleting names. We will move a court again to resist the exclusion of names," Banerjee said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Asked to 'get lost': Trinamool's big claim on meeting with ECI; Derek O'Brien accused of shouting What Election Commission said: The poll body accused the TMC leaders of "shouting" and said it will ensure free and fair elections in the state. In a post on X, the EC said it gave a "straight-talk" to the TMC delegation. EC said it told the TMC that "this time, the elections in West Bengal would surely be: fear-free, violence-free, intimidation-free, inducement-free and without any ‘chappa, booth-jamming and source-jamming’".

The poll body accused the TMC leaders of "shouting" and said it will ensure free and fair elections in the state. In a post on X, the EC said it gave a "straight-talk" to the TMC delegation. EC said it told the TMC that "this time, the elections in West Bengal would surely be: fear-free, violence-free, intimidation-free, inducement-free and without any ‘chappa, booth-jamming and source-jamming’". Mamata to oppose voter deletions in court: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said the TMC will move a court again to resist the removal of electors from the rolls. The remarks came after nearly 91 lakh voters' names were deleted from the electoral rolls following the SIR. "You will not be able to defeat the TMC by deleting names. We will move a court again to resist the exclusion of names," Banerjee said. {{/usCountry}}

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The elections are set to be held in West Bengal on April 23 and 29, while the counting scheduled on May 4.

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