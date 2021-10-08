Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Ceiling on prices of refreshment for parliamentary panel meets capped at 45
india news

Ceiling on prices of refreshment for parliamentary panel meets capped at 45

The limit comes after the Centre’s tourism arm India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) replaced the northern railways for running parliament canteens
Nearly all non-vegetarian snacks are priced above 50 on the ITDC menu. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 08, 2021 09:41 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

The Lok Sabha secretariat has issued a circular announcing a revision of the ceiling on light refreshment served at the sittings of the parliamentary committees to 45, inclusive of taxes, per head per meeting.

The limit comes after the Centre’s tourism arm India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) replaced the northern railways for running parliament canteens. ITDC’s entry also coincided with the scrapping of all subsidies on food items and their sale at market prices.

“Keeping in view the revision of rates of eatables sold by the ITDC in Parliament House complex, the ceiling on light refreshment being served at the sittings of the parliamentary committees has been revised to 45 (inclusive of taxes) per head per meeting,” said the circular. The cap came into effect on October 3.

Nearly all non-vegetarian snacks are priced above 50 on the ITDC menu. Vada is available for 30, aloo bonda 10, bread pakora 10, dosa 30, and idly 20.

RELATED STORIES

Panel meetings are on hold as a reshuffle of all the committees is awaited. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla is in Rome on an official tour and Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu is visiting the northeast. The rejigged panels will be announced after their return.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Air Force Day: Paratroopers re-enact 1971 Tangail airdrop as celebrations begin

Perpetrators of civilian killings will be punished: J-K Lieutenant Governor

Indian Railways: Ticket rates go up at select stations in Mumbai; check new fare

Amit Shah firm on Valley violence, sends experts to neutralise terrorists
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP