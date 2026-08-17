Celebrations erupt as Jharkhand govt accepts students' demands; student leader Mahto says 'not fully satisfied'

Celebrations erupted at the students' protest site in Ranchi as the Jharkhand government accepted the protesters' major demands and cancelled all exams conducted by the outsourced agency, TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd, including the JSSC-CGL.

Demonstrators react after cabinet decided to cancel Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level examination, in Ranchi, Monday, (PTI)

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The student protest in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) had entered its 24th day on Monday.

The aspirants were seen getting emotional as they celebrated after the state government accepted their demands. The cancellation of JSSC-CGL examinations has been a major demand of protestors.

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{{^usCountry}} Students were also seen dancing in jubilation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students were also seen dancing in jubilation. {{/usCountry}}

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Mixed feeling

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike on the issue, thanked chief minister Hemant Soren and the Jharkhand government, but also said that the agitators were “not fully satisfied”.

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"We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the students, parents, members of the media, the police administration, and especially the Jharkhand government and Chief Minister Hemant Soren for supporting and cooperating with this movement. We express our gratitude for taking the students' issues seriously and fulfilling our demands; most importantly, the investigation is being conducted meticulously, and every corrupt individual involved is being apprehended. They are making a concerted effort to reach the true kingpins behind these gangs," Mahto said.

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“While our demands have been met, we cannot say we are fully satisfied yet, as a long battle still lies ahead,” Mahto added

Deep Dive What were the major demands accepted by the Jharkhand government regarding the student protests? The Jharkhand government accepted key demands from the student protesters, including the cancellation of all exams conducted by TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd, notably the JSSC-CGL examination. Why did the students protest against the Jharkhand Public Service Commission and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission? Students protested due to alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), leading to mistrust in the examination process. How did the Jharkhand government respond to the demands of the protesting students? In response to the demands, the Jharkhand government, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, canceled the exams conducted by the outsourced agency and ordered a comprehensive inquiry into previous recruitment irregularities.

But not everyone was happy. JSSC CGL aspirants, who cleared the exam, staged a protest at Project Bhawan against the state government’s decision to cancel it.

"Following the government's decision, I am left on the streets. I would like to tell my mother and father—please, have patience. We will win again. We will also appeal to the government: please withdraw this decision you have made. This decision by the government also disrespects the order of the honourable court. In a way, one could say that justice has been defeated today; the honourable court has suffered a defeat today. I will fight for my rights," one of the protestors told news agency ANI.

What the CM announced

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Hemant Soren announced that the Jharkhand government has decided to cancel everything associated with TDPL, including the examinations conducted, the results published, and the candidates selected.

Soren told the media at Jaipal Singh Stadium that the state Cabinet has also decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examinations.

"A comprehensive inquiry will be conducted into all errors--minor or major--that have occurred since 2014. We will also soon convene to discuss the amendments made to the MMDR Act by the Central Government; if necessary, we may even call a special session to deliberate on this specific issue," he said.

Soren said that investigations being conducted by both the SIT and the CID have brought to light "several shocking facts". The CM said the scope of the investigation covers all examinations held from 2014 to the present.

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"We have instructed the concerned department and the CID; since the investigation has been initiated, it must be carried out thoroughly," he said.

The CM said that the government is addressing all aspects of the issue.

"We have decided to cancel everything associated with TDPL--including the examinations conducted, the results published, the candidates selected or who participated, and all other activities carried out by TDPL," he said.

The Chief Minister said the government would ensure complete transparency in reforms related to examinations and address concerns raised by students protesting over alleged irregularities.

"I do not consider these young people to be different groups. They are all concerned about their future. The government will move ahead with complete transparency on reforms. There is already an SOP for conducting examinations, and if it had been followed, these irregularities would not have occurred. Nevertheless, further improvements will be made based on suggestions received. A portal has also been opened for students, teachers and parents to submit suggestions, which will be shared with experts," he said.

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