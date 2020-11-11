e-paper
Home / India News / 'Not only because BJP won...': PM Modi congratulates India

‘Not only because BJP won...’: PM Modi congratulates India

This would be the first grand celebration of the party amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

india Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 19:43 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

After a resounding victory in Bihar state assembly election and several bypoll elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed party workers in BJP headquarters in New Delhi. The victory celebration comes amid the Covid-19 pandemic and thousands of workers assembled at the venue.

“I am here to thank the people of the country. Not because they have made us successful in the elections. But because they rely on the democratic process. Yesterday, all eyes were on the television sets, on the website of the Election Commission,” the Prime Minister said.

“There is something that we have almost forgotten. Earlier, a day after polling, we used to get news of repolling, booth capture. But today we only read news of the increase in the percentage of votes, female voters,” the PM said.

Thanking JP Nadda for the victory, the Prime Minister said the implications of the results are far-reaching. “From east to west, from north to south, we won. It was an extension of what happened in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. If you are working tirelessly for the development of the country, voters will reward you. They will not be fooled by anything. This is what yesterday’s verdict has clearly shown us.”

 

The party headquarters saw a huge gathering for which frequent announcements urging party workers to keep their masks on were made.

Here are the highlights of the events:

> BJP chief JP Nadda arrived at the party headquarters leading a rally, waving to the sea of supporters. Bihar election is also being seen as the first electoral success of the party after JP Nadda took the reins of the party.

> Defence minister Rajnath Singh, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman have reached the party headquarters.

 

> Amit Shah arrives at BJP headquarters. Party workers have been asked to be seated and wave to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives.

> PM Modi arrives at the celebration event and is being welcomed by JP Nadda.

> JP Nadda begins his address, congratulates PM Modi for the resounding victory. “This was not only an election in Bihar. There were elections in Ladakh, Gujarat, Telangana, Manipur — from west to east, from north to south. The results show the support people have in us. This was the first election after Covid-19,” JP Nadda said.

> PM Modi begins his address with Bhart Mata ki Jai chants.

'Not only because BJP won...': PM Modi congratulates India
