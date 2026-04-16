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Census 2027 begins: Over 700 officials to conduct door-to-door survey, Delhi areas divided into blocks

Officials said NDMC and DCB areas have been divided into 560 house-listing blocks, with each block covering around 180 households for the census exercise.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 08:53 am IST
By Saloni Bhatia
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Over 700 trained personnel will start field operations under the house-listing and housing census (HLO), wherein the enumerators will visit households to record their details under Phase-1 of the Census 2027, officials said on Wednesday. The exercise will be carried out over a 30-day period, until May 15.

The exercise will begin on Thursday in eight states and Union territories. (HT/Representative Image)

Officials said that areas under the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB) have been divided into 560 house-listing blocks, each comprising 180 households.

Also read | Intersection between India’s democracy and demography

The exercise will begin on Thursday in eight states and Union territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Odisha, and Sikkim, as part of the nationwide census exercise, following the conclusion of a 15-day self-enumeration period in NDMC and DCB areas.

“The self-enumeration exercise ended on Wednesday. So far, 12 lakh people have self-enumerated in the states and UTs where it started on April 1. In NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board areas, the figures have been on the lower side, with around 5,000 people completing the process,” a senior government official said.

Self-Enumeration sees mixed response

“There is considerable anticipation around SIR (special intensive revision of election rolls) in Delhi, while many residents remain unaware that the first phase of the census has begun. Some may misconstrue enumerators’ visits as part of SIR preparations. Enumerators will therefore focus on putting people at ease and clearly explaining the process,” the official said.

Residents who have completed the self-enumeration should keep their generated self-enumeration ID ready and share it with the enumerator during the field visit to complete the HLO process, a third official said.

The official said that they have already held discussions with residents’ welfare associations (RWAs). “For areas that have a large working population, enumerators will visit households post 6pm. They will spend at least 10-15 minutes in each household,” the official said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Census 2027 begins: Over 700 officials to conduct door-to-door survey, Delhi areas divided into blocks
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