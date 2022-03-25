Central agencies targeting non-BJP ruled states, alleges Sena's Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday launched an alll out attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of having a nexus with the central agencies.

Accusing the central agencies of targeting non-BJP governments in the states, Raut said,“There's a nexus of Central agencies & BJP...Same is happening in West Bengal, soon it'll happen in Tamil Nadu as well."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On March 8, former Maharashtra CM and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis handed over a pendrive with 125 hours of video recording to the Assembly Speaker, alleging that the special public prosecutor of the state government has been planning a conspiracy against BJP leaders in Maharashtra and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

Also read: Proof of misuse of power by agencies given to PMO, says Raut

Raut trained guns on the BJP and asked, “What's this pendrive (on BJP's Fadnavis giving Pendrive to Maha Speaker), surfacing every day...Do they have a factory of pen drives”?

"What is going on in the state if SPP (special public prosecutor) of state government plans a conspiracy against us? All these things have happened, I have videos. Who will investigate this? I request you (Speaker) that this must be investigated by CBI," Fadnavis had said in the Maharashtra Assembly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this week, the ED said it had attached assets worth ₹6.45 crore of a company owned by Shridhar Patankar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's brother-in-law, in connection with a money laundering investigation.

In Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Trinamool general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has been summoned to face the ED on Tuesday. "The BJP govt is taking on the TMC by using Central agencies. We have defeated them and they cannot digest this," Raut said.