Traffic restrictions in Delhi today over Masoom ka Tazia procession: Check timing, diversions

The Delhi Traffic Police has announced restrictions on vehicular movement for Friday, August 21, in view of the Masoom Ka Tazia procession. Traffic in Central Delhi will remain affected till 7pm today and traffic guidelines have been issued to facilitate smooth movement.

New Delhi: Traffic congestion is witnessed at the Akshardham-NH 24 intersection following rainfall, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026. (PTI/File)

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The religious procession will begin at Jama Masjid and head to Ajmeri Gate Chowk crossing Chawri Bazar Road and Ajmeri Gate Road. Upon reaching Ajmeri Gate Chowk, the tazia will take Pul Pahargunj and move towards Chelmsford Road and then enter Outer Connaught Circus to finally reach Karbala in Jor Bagh.

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As many as 60,000 devotees are likely to enter the Outer Connaught Circus from Chelmsford Road. The religious observation at Karbala, Jor Bagh, is expected to see 80,000-90,000 devotees gather.

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Delhi traffic advisory: Timings

{{^usCountry}} The restrictions on vehicle entry and the suggested diversions will be in effect between 12pm to 7p in Central Range. Delhi Railway station entry from Ajmeri Gate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The restrictions on vehicle entry and the suggested diversions will be in effect between 12pm to 7p in Central Range. Delhi Railway station entry from Ajmeri Gate {{/usCountry}}

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In another important announcement, the Delhi Traffic Police said those going to the New Delhi Railway station will be allowed access from the Ajmeri Gate side only.

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Delhi traffic diversions today

Traffic moving from Brijmohan Chowk to Jama Masjid Gate no 1 will be diverted via Netaji Subhash Marg.

Vehicles going from Subhash Cut (Cycle Market) to PS Jama Masjid will also be diverted via Netaji Subhash Marg.

Those going from Kamla Market Roundabout to Ajmeri Gate Chowk, will be diverted towards Connaught Place. In case of congestion, traffic will be regulated or diverted via Guru Nanak Chowk or Mirdard Chowk.

Traffic from DBG Road towards Jhandewalan Roundabout is being diverted via Rani Jhansi Road, Panchkuian Road, and New Delhi.

Traffic from Chitragupt Road towards Paharganj Chowk is being diverted via DBG Road, Jhandewalan Roundabout, Panchkuian Road, and New Delhi.

No traffic is permitted on Chelmsford Road, and traffic is being diverted via Outer Circle and Pul Paharganj. Commuters travelling to New Delhi Railway Station are advised to use the Ajmeri Gate side.

Traffic from Shastri Nagar towards Inderlok Metro Station is being diverted via Raja Nahar Singh Marg and Najafgarh Drain Road. No traffic is permitted towards Zakhira Underpass from Inderlok Metro Station.

Traffic from Inderlok Metro Station towards Zakhira Underpass is being diverted at Inderlok Chowk towards Shastri Nagar Metro Station.

Traffic from KD Chowk (Shastri Nagar Metro Chowk) towards Inderlok Metro Station is being diverted via Swami Narayan Marg, New Rohtak Road, and Kamal T-Point. Diversions towards Chowki No. 2 and Shakti Nagar will also remain in force.

Vehicles travelling from Pahari Dhiraj Road to Bara Hindu Rao Road will be diverted via Rani Jhansi Road, Idgah Roundabout, Idgah Road and then Sadar Thana Road.

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