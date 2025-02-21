Menu Explore
Central excise officer, sister, mother found dead in Kochi home

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 21, 2025 12:21 PM IST

Kochi: A central excise officer, his mother, and sister were found dead at home; police suspect suicide after the bodies were discovered by colleagues.

Kochi: A central excise department officer, his mother and sister were found dead at home in Kochi’s Eachamukku area, Thrikkakara police said on Friday..

Prima facie, the three could have died at least four days ago, the officer said. (Representative photo)
Prima facie, the three could have died at least four days ago, the officer said. (Representative photo)

“A case of unnatural death has been filed but police suspect it to be death by suicide,” a police officer said, adding that the additional commissioner (Central goods and services tax), who was in his 40s, was from Ranchi in Jharkhand.

“The officer (additional commissioner) was on leave for the last few days. His colleagues went searching for him at the quarters after he failed to report to duty after leave. They informed the police after getting a foul smell. Police found the officer and his sister hanging. The mother was found lying on a bed inside one of the rooms,” said an officer from the Thrikkakara police station.

