Not suicide, 2 women found dead with 15-yr-old in Kolkata were killed: Autopsy

Kolkata: The two women of the same family found dead in their house in Kolkata died due to haemorrhagic shock while the 15-year-old girl died due to poison, police said on Thursday, citing their autopsy. The autopsy report.states that the 15-year-old girl was poisoned, the two women died of haemorrhagic shock due to cut injuries on both their wrists and throat (Representative photo)

The two women died of haemorrhagic shock, possibly due to cut injuries on both their wrists and throat, a senior Kolkata police officer . Doctors have confirmed that the injuries found on the bodies of the two women were homicidal in nature, he added.

Police started investigating the case after three other members of a family were injured when a boy, along with his uncle and father on the pillion, rammed their car into a concrete pillar on EM Bypass in east Kolkata on Wednesday. One of the three injured family members told the police that it was an attempted suicide and that their wives had also died by suicide at their house.

Police, meanwhile, verified statements given by one of the injured brothers and were waiting for the postmortem examination report.

“It is difficult to say at this stage what exactly had happened, how things unfolded and what were the causes behind the deaths. We have got certain clues. It is premature to conclusively say whether it was a case of murder or suicide,” commissioner of Kolkata police, Manoj Kumar Verma said.

A police officer explained that the postmortem examination revealed that the injury marks on the bodies were ante-mortem in nature and death was caused by haemorrhagic shock, a condition triggered by severe blood loss.

“The teenage girl, who died because of poisoning, had multiple bruises on her chest, legs, lips and scalp. Small amount of partly digested food was found in the girl’s stomach. There were yellowish and white granules which had a medicinal smell,” the officer said referring to the autopsy findings.

Police have already registered a murder case against unknown persons on the basis of a complaint lodged by the father of one of the women.

“The CCTV footages showed the brothers and the boy leaving the house in the car around 12.54 am on Wednesday. The accident took place on EM Bypass around 3.15 am,” said an office

All the three injured persons were admitted to a private hospital on EM Bypass.

“One of them had told the police that they ?? (all three of them or just girl) had consumed poison mixed with a sweet dish. When the poison started taking effect on the girl, the women slashed their wrists and throat. The men left the house and planned to ram their car to die by suicide. There are some gaps which need to be plugged. Once the injured victims are released from the hospital they may be taken to the house for reconstruction of the events. That would bring some more clarity,” said the officer.