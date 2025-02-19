3 Kolkata family members found dead; 3 kin injured as scooter rams into pillar

Two women and a girl were found dead with their wrists slit at their residence in Kolkata’s Tangra while three other members of their family were injured when a boy riding a scooter with his uncle and father on the pillion rammed it into a concrete pillar. Two women and a girl were found dead with their wrists slit. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said one of the three injured told them that it was an attempted suicide. They added they took the extreme step probably because the family, which ran a leather business, suffered financial loss and debts. “Three bodies were recovered from their house. Three others were injured in the road accident. They are one family. The injured are now in hospital,” said joint police commissioner Rupesh Kumar.

The bodies of the three members of the family were recovered after the two-wheeler rammed into a concrete pillar on EM Bypass in Kolkata’s eastern fringes.

An investigator said the bodies of the two women and the girl were recovered after one of the three injured told them that they were attempting suicide and that three other bodies were at their residence. “Police went to the spot and recovered the bodies,” said the investigator.

The bodies were found in a pool of blood, their wrists slit, at their residence at Tangra. The husbands, who are brothers, of the two women were on the pillion when the boy rammed the vehicle into the concrete pillar.