Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

3 Kolkata family members found dead; 3 kin injured as scooter rams into pillar

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 19, 2025 01:03 PM IST

Police said one of the three injured members of the family, which ran a leather business and suffered financial loss and debts, told them that it was an attempted suicide

Two women and a girl were found dead with their wrists slit at their residence in Kolkata’s Tangra while three other members of their family were injured when a boy riding a scooter with his uncle and father on the pillion rammed it into a concrete pillar.

Two women and a girl were found dead with their wrists slit. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Two women and a girl were found dead with their wrists slit. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said one of the three injured told them that it was an attempted suicide. They added they took the extreme step probably because the family, which ran a leather business, suffered financial loss and debts. “Three bodies were recovered from their house. Three others were injured in the road accident. They are one family. The injured are now in hospital,” said joint police commissioner Rupesh Kumar.

The bodies of the three members of the family were recovered after the two-wheeler rammed into a concrete pillar on EM Bypass in Kolkata’s eastern fringes.

An investigator said the bodies of the two women and the girl were recovered after one of the three injured told them that they were attempting suicide and that three other bodies were at their residence. “Police went to the spot and recovered the bodies,” said the investigator.

The bodies were found in a pool of blood, their wrists slit, at their residence at Tangra. The husbands, who are brothers, of the two women were on the pillion when the boy rammed the vehicle into the concrete pillar.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On