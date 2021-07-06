Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Central government creates a new Ministry of Cooperation
india news

Central government creates a new Ministry of Cooperation

The creation of a separate ministry is also indicative of the Union government’s commitment to community based developmental partnership and fulfills the budget announcement made by the finance minister, a government functionary said.
By HT correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 10:46 PM IST
In the past, the Narendra Modi government has renamed several ministries to expand their work profile. (PTI)

Ahead of the much awaited cabinet expansion, the Union government on Monday announced the creation of a new ministry named the Ministry of Co-operation to implement the vision of ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi’ or prosperity through cooperation.

As per a government functionary aware of the developments, the ministry will provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement in the country.

“The ministry will work to streamline processes for ease of doing business for co-operatives and enable development of Multi-State Co-operatives (MSCS),” said the functionary quoted above.

The creation of a separate ministry is also indicative of the Union government’s commitment to community based developmental partnership and fulfils the budget announcement made by the finance minister, the functionary explained.

In the past, the government has renamed several ministries to expand their work profile. For instance, the ministry of environment was named as the ministry of environment, forests and climate change; similarly the ambit of the ministry of animal husbandry was expanded to include Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and the HRD ministry was renamed as education ministry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Husky’s relatable ‘workout session’ may leave you giggling. Watch

Old clip of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli watching Wimbledon goes viral

Man’s ‘who did it better’ challenge with pet beagle may delight you. Watch

Mumbai Police’s latest share features Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye’ meme
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP