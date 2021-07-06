Central government creates a new Ministry of Cooperation

Ahead of the much awaited cabinet expansion, the Union government on Monday announced the creation of a new ministry named the Ministry of Co-operation to implement the vision of ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi’ or prosperity through cooperation.

As per a government functionary aware of the developments, the ministry will provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement in the country.

“The ministry will work to streamline processes for ease of doing business for co-operatives and enable development of Multi-State Co-operatives (MSCS),” said the functionary quoted above.

The creation of a separate ministry is also indicative of the Union government’s commitment to community based developmental partnership and fulfils the budget announcement made by the finance minister, the functionary explained.

In the past, the government has renamed several ministries to expand their work profile. For instance, the ministry of environment was named as the ministry of environment, forests and climate change; similarly the ambit of the ministry of animal husbandry was expanded to include Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and the HRD ministry was renamed as education ministry.