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Central govt employees to be paid early this month ahead of bank strike: Check details

The finance ministry instruction covers Central government offices, including Defence, Posts and Telecommunications.

Published on: Sep 24, 2026, 08:49:24 IST
By HT News Desk
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Central government employees will get their September salaries, wages and pensions in advance ahead of a proposed bank strike, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Central govt salary to be paid on September 25. (Representative image)
Central govt salary to be paid on September 25. (Representative image)

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which claims to represent around 90% of the banking workforce, has called a three-day nationwide strike from September 28 to 30. The unions are seeking a five-day banking week among other demands.

September 30 also marks the half-yearly closing of the banking sector. According to an office memorandum issued by the Controller General of Accounts under the finance ministry, the salaries and wages of all Central government employees may be drawn and disbursed on September 25.

Deep Dive

Why are central government employees receiving their salaries early this month?

Central government employees are being paid their September salaries early due to a proposed bank strike from September 28 to 30, which is expected to disrupt banking services.

What are the demands of the bank unions participating in the upcoming strike?

The bank unions, represented by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), are demanding a five-day banking week, modification of the Performance Linked Incentive scheme, and resolution of various service-related issues.

How is the government ensuring banking services during the strike period?

To ensure banking services are available during the strike, the finance ministry has directed banks to remain open on Sunday, September 27, and advised departments to process any necessary payments in advance.
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ALSO READ | Bank unions announce 3-day strike from Sept 28, demand 5-day work week

The instruction covers Central government offices, including Defence, Posts and Telecommunications. The September wages of industrial employees of the Central government may also be paid in advance on September 25, the memorandum said.

Pensions for September 2026 of all Central government pensioners may also be disbursed by banks and Pay and Accounts Offices (PAOs) on the same day.

ALSO READ | Govt says banks will remain open this Sunday ahead of three-day nationwide strike

Payments may be processed early

The finance ministry has also asked departments to process payments and other banking transactions scheduled towards the end of September in advance, wherever feasible.

This is aimed at avoiding delays and disruptions during the proposed strike, particularly because the strike period coincides with the closing days of the current quarter.

The concerned ministries and departments have been asked to circulate the instructions to their offices immediately. The Reserve Bank of India has also been requested to communicate the instructions to the paying branches of banks.

ALSO READ | Bank strike September 28-30: SBI advises customers to complete work in advance, check available services

Banks asked to remain open on Sunday

The finance ministry has also directed all banks, including Regional Rural Banks, to remain open on Sunday to facilitate customers ahead of the proposed strike.

Several public sector banks have issued advisories asking customers to use digital banking services such as mobile banking, internet banking, ATMs, Business Correspondent (BC) points and UPI for their banking needs if the strike goes ahead.

Banks have also advised customers to complete essential transactions before the proposed strike dates to avoid inconvenience.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.

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