Central India, west coast to get more rainfall over next 5 days: IMD

Parts of the west coast and central India, which are already reeling under flood-like situations due to widespread rains for over a week, will continue to receive heavy showers for the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A well-marked low-pressure area prevails over south coastal Odisha and nearby areas, with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to middle tropospheric levels. The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position, and an east-west shear zone is running across north peninsular India, the weather officials said.

Under the influence of the above systems, widespread ‘light to moderate’ rainfall and thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Mahe, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana and Karnataka during the next 4-5 days, the IMD said.

Also Read:Heavy rainfall to batter Gujarat, Telangana; light shower predicted for Delhi

“It has been raining continuously over central India and parts of the west coast for the past seven days. This good rainfall is mainly because of cyclonic circulations and low-pressure areas developing one after the other, leading to widespread rains over Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Telangana, etc. Since they have already received very heavy rainfall, more precipitation will accentuate the impact... Another low-pressure area is likely to develop over Odisha, which will again bring rain as it moves westwards. The monsoon trough is south of its normal position, which is also leading to heavy rains over central India, but no rain over parts of Indo-Gangetic plains. Rainfall may resume in these regions after five days when the trough shifts northward,” said M Mohapatra, director general of IMD.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over west Madhya Pradesh till July 16; east Madhya Pradesh from July 14-16; Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on July 13; Kerala, Mahe, Marathwada and coastal Andhra Pradesh today; coastal and south interior Karnataka today and tomorrow; Konkan, Goa and central Maharashtra on July 15-16; Gujarat on July 14; Odisha till July 15, and over Saurashtra and Kutch on July 15.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is highly expected over Vidarbha, Telangana and Chhattisgarh on July 12; over Gujarat region on July 12-13; over Saurashtra and Kutch, western ghat areas of central Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa from July 12-14, the forecast read.

Scattered to fairly widespread moderate rainfall, with isolated thunderstorms and lightning, is expected also over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi over the next three days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}