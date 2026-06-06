Raipur, The Centre has lauded the Chhattisgarh government's initiatives to improve irrigation efficiency under the Modernisation of Command Area Development and Water Management scheme, officials said on Saturday.

Central praise for Chhattisgarh's M-CAD initiative to boost irrigation efficiency

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They said the Union government has also advised other states and Union Territories to undertake similar works in line with the Chhattisgarh model.

Chhattisgarh's efforts to enhance irrigation efficiency, improve water-use capacity, and maximise benefits for farmers have received national recognition. The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti has advised other states and UTs to work along the lines of the state's model under the M-CAD scheme, according to a government release.

"Another initiative from Chhattisgarh has become a source of national inspiration. The Government of India has commended the measures implemented by our good-governance government aligned with the Command Area Development and Water Management Modernisation model to enhance irrigation efficiency and improve water resource management," Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai stated on a social media post 'X' on Friday night.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the Centre has advised other states to emulate this Chhattisgarh model. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the Centre has advised other states to emulate this Chhattisgarh model. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "This achievement represents national recognition of our commitment to farmers' welfare, water conservation, and good governance. We will continue to pursue similar innovations and public-interest initiatives to ensure the prosperity of farmers and the scientific utilisation of water resources," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "This achievement represents national recognition of our commitment to farmers' welfare, water conservation, and good governance. We will continue to pursue similar innovations and public-interest initiatives to ensure the prosperity of farmers and the scientific utilisation of water resources," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the statement, a letter issued by the Ministry of Jal Shakti to water resources departments of all states and UTs specifically highlighted Chhattisgarh's implementation of M-CAD works through its own resources. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the statement, a letter issued by the Ministry of Jal Shakti to water resources departments of all states and UTs specifically highlighted Chhattisgarh's implementation of M-CAD works through its own resources. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The ministry noted that the initiative reflects the state government's commitment to expanding irrigation capacity and said other states could undertake similar works based on their own circumstances and resources, it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ministry noted that the initiative reflects the state government's commitment to expanding irrigation capacity and said other states could undertake similar works based on their own circumstances and resources, it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Scientific management of water resources and strengthening of the agriculture sector remain among the government's top priorities in its vision of building a developed Chhattisgarh, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Scientific management of water resources and strengthening of the agriculture sector remain among the government's top priorities in its vision of building a developed Chhattisgarh, it said. {{/usCountry}}

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