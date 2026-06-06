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Central praise for Chhattisgarh's M-CAD initiative to boost irrigation efficiency

Central praise for Chhattisgarh's M-CAD initiative to boost irrigation efficiency

Published on: Jun 06, 2026 03:12 pm IST
PTI |
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Raipur, The Centre has lauded the Chhattisgarh government's initiatives to improve irrigation efficiency under the Modernisation of Command Area Development and Water Management scheme, officials said on Saturday.

Central praise for Chhattisgarh's M-CAD initiative to boost irrigation efficiency

They said the Union government has also advised other states and Union Territories to undertake similar works in line with the Chhattisgarh model.

Chhattisgarh's efforts to enhance irrigation efficiency, improve water-use capacity, and maximise benefits for farmers have received national recognition. The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti has advised other states and UTs to work along the lines of the state's model under the M-CAD scheme, according to a government release.

"Another initiative from Chhattisgarh has become a source of national inspiration. The Government of India has commended the measures implemented by our good-governance government aligned with the Command Area Development and Water Management Modernisation model to enhance irrigation efficiency and improve water resource management," Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai stated on a social media post 'X' on Friday night.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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