Central Vista project: Kamladityya lowest bidder for V-P enclave

Kamladityya Construction Pvt Ltd (KCPL) has emerged as the lowest bidder for the construction and maintenance of the new Vice President’s enclave, part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, according to financial bids opened on Tuesday.

The ₹214-crore project, which will come up on a 15-acre plot adjacent to North Block and abutting President’s estate, is expected to be complete within 10 months from the start of construction activity.

As per the financial bids received by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), KCPL has quoted ₹206.49 crore, which is nearly 3.52% less than the government’s estimate of ₹214.03 crore for the construction of the V-P enclave.

“The lowest bidder generally gets the contract, but a final decision in this regard will be taken by the Central Works Board,” a senior CPWD official said, asking not to be named.

The selected construction firm will also be responsible for the maintenance of the complex for a period of five years.

KCPL has its headquarters in Bokaro, Jharkhand. HT called up on the numbers available on the company’s website, but couldn’t contact company officials.

CPWD, which is the nodal agency for the execution of the Central Vista Project, received six financial bids for the project -- of which five were higher than the department’s estimated cost. The second lowest bid received was of ₹220.02 crore from SAM India Builtwell Pvt Ltd.

The other four companies which submitted the financial bids are: Ahluwalia contracts (India) limited ( ₹268.76 crore), DEE VEE Projects limited ( ₹238.86 crore), PSP projects Ltd (252.56 crore) and Swadeshi Civil Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ( ₹229.33 crore), according to CPWD officials.

In August, 12 construction firms participated in the pre-qualification bids for the project of which only nine firms qualified to apply for financial bids.

The enclave is the fourth main component of the ₹13,500 crore Central Vista redevelopment project. As per the proposed plan, the enclave will have the Vice President’s residence, secretariat, sports facility, guest house, and housing facility for security services and staff. Most of the buildings will be double storeyed (ground plus one) and the total built-up area will be around 20,000 sq m, as per the tender document.

The initial project cost was ₹192 crore, as per the pre-qualification bid document.

“The construction work is likely to start by December this year,” the CPWD official quoted above said.

In October 2020, the Centre changed the land-use of the plot in the Master Plan of Delhi-2021 from transportation (bus terminal/parking) and recreational to residential for the redevelopment project. This change in land use has been challenged in the Supreme Court, and the apex court recently sought the Centre’s reply on the petition.

In response to the petition, the Centre told the apex court last week that the Central Vista plots sought to be made the new residences of the Prime Minister and Vice President have never been open for any public recreational purpose. Explaining why the Vice President’s residence was proposed for construction on Plot No. 1, the Centre said, “This will in turn help in easing the traffic situation in Central Vista as the movement of Vice President will be mainly to the Parliament when in session. This will be well facilitated by the proposed Vice President Residence being in close proximity to the Parliament.” The matter will come up for hearing on November 16.

Meanwhile, the construction work of the new Parliament building and Central Vista Avenue are in full swing. The new Parliament building is expected to be ready by October-November next year, while the revamped Central Vista Avenue will be ready by December.

CPWD is in the process of awarding the work for the construction of first three buildings of the proposed Common Central Secretariat (a set of 10 buildings that will house all the 51 central ministries) to Larsen and Toubro Ltd. The construction and infrastructure major was the lowest bidder for the ₹3,254-crore project. L&T’s bid ( ₹3,141.99) was 3.47% less than the government’s estimated cost.

The three buildings of the common secretariat will come up where Indira Gandhi Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) was earlier located. IGNCA has been temporarily relocated to the renovated Janpath hotel, and a new IGNCA complex will be constructed at Jamnagar House.