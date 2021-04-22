Home / India News / Centre advises all its staff to get themselves vaccinated
india news

Centre advises all its staff to get themselves vaccinated

The Personnel Ministry had earlier this month asked all central government employees of the age of 45 years and above to get themselves vaccinated.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 10:27 PM IST
All citizens of 18 years and above will be eligible for Covid -19 vaccine from May 1. At present, those above 45 years and above are eligible for the inoculation.(AFP)

The Centre has asked all its employees to get themselves vaccinated so as to effectively contain the spread of Covid-19, a Personnel Ministry order issued on Thursday said.

It said the government has been monitoring the situation very closely, and it has been decided to vaccinate all the citizens who have attained the age of 18 years and above.

Accordingly, “all central government employees are advised to get themselves vaccinated so as to effectively contain the spread of Covid- 19. Further, they may continue to follow Covid protocols, even after vaccination”, said the order issued to all the central government departments.

There are estimated 48.34 lakh central government employees, according to an official data.

The Personnel Ministry had earlier this month asked all central government employees of the age of 45 years and above to get themselves vaccinated.

They were further advised to continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, even after vaccination, particularly, frequent washing of hands/ sanitisation, maintenance of social distancing and masking etc.

All citizens of 18 years and above will be eligible for Covid -19 vaccine from May 1. At present, those above 45 years and above are eligible for the inoculation.

The Centre has asked all its employees to get themselves vaccinated so as to effectively contain the spread of Covid-19, a Personnel Ministry order issued on Thursday said.

It said the government has been monitoring the situation very closely, and it has been decided to vaccinate all the citizens who have attained the age of 18 years and above.

Accordingly, “all central government employees are advised to get themselves vaccinated so as to effectively contain the spread of Covid- 19. Further, they may continue to follow Covid protocols, even after vaccination”, said the order issued to all the central government departments.

There are estimated 48.34 lakh central government employees, according to an official data.

The Personnel Ministry had earlier this month asked all central government employees of the age of 45 years and above to get themselves vaccinated.

They were further advised to continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, even after vaccination, particularly, frequent washing of hands/ sanitisation, maintenance of social distancing and masking etc.

All citizens of 18 years and above will be eligible for Covid -19 vaccine from May 1. At present, those above 45 years and above are eligible for the inoculation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus vaccine
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP