Centre allows retired short-service officers to use their ranks

The decision will not only remove dissatisfaction and discontentment among the retired SSC officers, but it will serve as a big boost to young aspirants, the defence ministry said in a statement.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 06:36 PM IST
SCC officers serve the force for 10 to 14 years to make up for shortage of officers in units. (HT FILE PHOTO).

The government has allowed retired short service commissioned (SSC) officers of the army to use their military ranks, a demand that had been pending for almost four decades, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

SCC officers serve the force for 10 to 14 years to make up for shortage of officers in units. Many of them were using their ranks after retirement even before this decision.

“The SSC officers, after completion of their mandated terms and conditions of service, had not been authorised to use the military ranks. This has been causing dissatisfaction and discontentment among the SSC officers who serve under the same service conditions and face similar hardships as permanent commission officers with similar service profile,” the ministry said in a statement.

The decision will not only remove dissatisfaction and discontentment among the retired SSC officers, but it will serve as a big boost to young aspirants, it said. “In addition, this decision will act as morale booster for the existing SSC officers.”

According to the ministry, the demand for use of ranks by SSC officers after release from service was pending since 1983. “There have been several attempts to make the SSC attractive. Permission to allow use of military ranks by these officers has been one of their major demands,” the statement said.

Several retired SSC officers Hindustan Times spoke to said they were using their military ranks after retirement and were never told that they were not authorised to do so.

“I have always used my rank after retirement. Lot of my course-mates also use their rank in Civvy Street,” said a retired SSC woman officer.

The SSC officers form the backbone of the support cadre of the army, the statement said. “It appears there was some ambiguity about the use of ranks by SSC officers after 10-14 years of service. The government has now made it official that they can use their ranks,” people familiar with the development said.

Topics
indian army union defence ministry
