Centre appoints IRS officer Sanjay Kumar Mishra as interim ED director

The government on Saturday appointed 1984 batch Indian Revenue Service officer Sanjay Kumar Mishra as the interim director of the Enforcement Directorate for three months as incumbent Karnal Singh retires Saturday.

Mishra’s appointment as principal special director of ED was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mishra is the second principal special director of ED, a newly-created post in the agency, which was first filled by a 1988 batch IRS officer Seemanchal Das.

The cabinet committee order said Mishra will handle the charge of the ED for three months till the government makes a regular appointment of the director of the agency.

Karnal Singh, a 1984 batch IPS officer of union territories cadre will hang his boots on Sunday after three eventful years as the ED chief. For the first year of his tenure, he handled the charge in acting capacity.

Singh was appointed as full time ED chief with a fixed tenure of two years on October 27, 2016 following a Supreme Court intervention.

A petition had been filed in the court objecting to Karnal Singh’s appointment as the ED chief in acting capacity. Following which the government appointed him as full time chief. Later, after another court intervention, he was given a fixed tenure of two years as well.

