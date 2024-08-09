Centre approves 8 new rail projects; 14 districts across 7 states covered

The Narendra Modi government on Friday approved eight new railway projects, saying they will “improve logistical efficiency by connecting the unconnected areas and enhancing transportation networks, resulting in streamlined supply chains and accelerated economic growth.” The Narendra Modi government on Friday approved eight new railway projects(Representative image)

“PM Modi approved 8 big railway projects during the cabinet. From these 8 big railway projects, aspirational districts, tribal-dominated constituencies, all will get a big medium for development. 3 of these projects of Odisha's southern and western portions,” Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a briefing.



“These three projects will help in making a corridor that will connect western and southern Odisha with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Practically, this will make a complete corridor from Asansol (West Bengal) to Warangal (Telangana),” the minister said.



“This is important from the prospect of economy, tourism, employment and mineral security. This will provide connectivity to Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha with ports on the eastern coast. Besides, these projects will also help in generating employment in the tribal regions here. The total estimated cost of the projects is ₹24,657 crore,” the minister added.

“These projects will save 767 crore kg of CO2, which is equivalent to planting 30 crore trees,” Vaishnaw underlined.



Ajanta Caves to be connected to Indian Railways network



According to a government statement, the eight new approved projects will cover 14 districts in Odisha, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana, and West Bengal, and will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by 900 kilometres.



Ajanta Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage site will be connected to Indian Railway Network facilitating large number of tourists, the statement added.



Vaishnaw announced that the government had held discussions for the implementation of 3 crore new houses under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’.



“In te last 10 years, 4 crore houses, a big social transformation has come from Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. A detailed discussion has taken place for the implementation of 3 crore more new houses, it was one of PM Modi's early promises. The budget provision for this will be ₹3,60,000 crores. 2 crore houses will be in rural areas and 1 crore houses will be in urban areas,” ANI quoted Vaishnaw as saying.