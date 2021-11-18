Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Centre approves continuation of rural road connectivity schemes



Published on Nov 18, 2021 12:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved a proposal of the ministry of rural development to continue Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-I and II scheme, up to September next year, for completion of balance road and bridge works.

Briefing reporters on the state, Union minister Anurag Thakur said the committee also approved the continuation of the Road Connectivity Project for Left Wing Extremism Affected Areas (RCPLWEA) up to March 2023.

“The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana which started during former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s time and got widened to cover thousands of villages during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure has been extended so that the remaining kilometres are met. With the RCPLWEA scheme, areas hit by left-wing extremism and tribal areas are also going to benefit from this. Roads will be built through dense forests, mountains and rivers,” he said.

The Centre started PMGSY-I to provide connectivity to unconnected habitations that have a population of over 500 people in plain areas and over 250 people in the northeast and Himalayan states.

In an official release, the government said that selected left wing extremism blocks, and habitations with a population of over 100 people will also be provided connectivity.

“Only 2,432 habitations are left of about 184,444 habitations. About 20,950 km road length and 1,974 bridges are left for completion out of a total sanctioned 645,627 km road length and 7,523 bridges. These works will now get completed,” the release said.

The release said that under PMGSY-II, upgradation of 50,000 km rural road network was envisaged. Total 49,885 km road length and 765 LSBs have been sanctioned, of which only 4,240 km road length and 254 bridges are remaining which will now get completed.

“Majority of pending works under PMGSY-I and II are in the northeast and hill states due to factors such as Covid-19 lockdown, extended rains, winters, forest issues,” the release added.

