Centre approves India’s 1st cable-cum-suspension bridge across Krishna river

The central government has approved construction of an iconic cable stayed-cum-suspension bridge across Krishna river connecting Telangana and Andhra Pradesh while passing through the picturesque Nallamala forest range. The information was shared by Union minister for road transport and national highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday evening.

“Bringing Prosperity Through World Class Infrastructure in New India. The iconic cable-stayed-cum-suspension bridge across Krishna river in #AndhraPradesh and #Telangana has been approved by the Central government at the total cost of ₹1,082.56 crore with a construction period of 30 months (sic),” the Union minister tweeted.

Describing the bridge as “#PragatiKaHighway”, Gadkari said the iconic bridge would have several unique features “like the longest glass pedestrian walkway across a river, gopuram like pylons, signature lighting and a large navigational span.

“Once completed, the bridge would be second of its kind in the world and first in India,” he said.

“The bridge has beautiful surroundings with the sprawling Srisailam reservoir surrounded by Nallamala forests and high mountains with huge tourist potential and... presents an attractive view of Lalitha Someswara Swamy temple on Telangana side and Sangameswaram temple on Andhra Pradesh side,” Gadkari said.

Stating that after its completion, the three-km long bridge will reduce the distance between Hyderabad and Tirupati by 80 km, the Union minister said the hybrid structural arrangement in the bridge would give a structural advantage to it and make it economical as well as aesthetically pleasing.

The two-storeyed cable bridge with four-lane carriageway across Krishna river was approved last week by the standing committee on finance for the Union ministry of road transport and national highways. It starts at Somasila at Kollapur in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district till Atmakur in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district.

At present, Telangana residents have to travel via Kurnool to reach pilgrim centres like Mahanandi, Ahobilam, Tirupati etc. The only other option is to travel by boat across the river from Somasila to reach these places.

Travelling by river is also risky due to the flow of Krishna river. A boat capsize incident that took place on this route on January 18, 2007 resulted in the death of nearly 60 people. After that people from both sides have been asking for a bridge across the river to reduce the distance.

An official from the state government who did not want to be named said: “After constant pursuit by the Telangana government, the Centre finally gave the approval for the project under Bharatmala Pariyojana project.” “The bridge will also boost the tourism in the area,” he said.

