Centre approves key NH bypass project for Punjab and Haryana

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 09, 2025 04:40 PM IST

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the project is the first of several road projects that will eventually turn into a Ring Road around the nearby urban areas.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the construction of a 6-lane Zirakpur Bypass starting from the junction at NH-7 (Zirakpur-Patiala) and ending at the NH-5 junction (Zirakpur-Parwanoo) at a cost of 1,878.31 crore.

For representational purposes only. (HT File Photo)

The 19.2-km-long stretch, spanning Punjab and Haryana, will be built on hybrid annuity mode as part of the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan, the government said.

The Zirakpur Bypass starts from the junction at NH-7 (Chandigarh-Bathinda) in Zirakpur and terminates at the NH-5 junction (Zirakpur-Parwanoo) in Panchkula of Haryana.

The primary objective of the project is to reduce congestion in Zirakpur, Panchkula and surrounding areas by diverting traffic from Patiala, Delhi and Mohali Aerocity, and providing direct connectivity to Himachal Pradesh. The current proposal aims at reducing the travel time and ensuring hassle-free traffic movement in the congested urban section of NH-7, NH-5 and NH-152, the government said.

The Centre has firmed up plans to decongest Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali urban agglomeration by developing the road network leading to a ring road. The Zirakpur bypass is an important component of this plan, the statement added.

