Centre asks Kerala to update its daily Covid-19 data, instead of weekly roundup

In Kerala, the daily bulletin that began on January 30, 2020 was stopped on April 10, 2022. The state health ministry said the situation was well under control and the pandemic situation had ceased to be a threat anymore but experts called it a hasty decision.
The Union health ministry on Monday sent a letter to the Kerala government requesting it to release Covid-19 data daily instead of a weekly round-up. (ANI PHOTO.)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 09:42 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Union health ministry on Monday sent a letter to the Kerala government requesting it to release Covid-19 data daily and ramp up its pandemic control measures in view of rising cases in some parts of the country.

In the letter written by joint secretary Luv Agarwal to state health secretary Rajan Khobragade, the former said diligent and timely reporting of cases is critical to arrive at a conclusion on the pandemic condition at different levels. Quick and continuous data will help design strategies and plans at district, state and national levels. He asked the state to release its Covid-19 data daily so as to update the national dashboard and mentioned its latest move to give only a weekly roundup was hampering the national chart also.

“It has been observed that Kerala has reported state-level Covid-19 data after a gap of five days since April 13. This has impacted the status of India’s key monitoring indicators like deaths and positivity. You are accordingly requested to ensure daily updation,” he said in the letter.

The Kerala health ministry is yet to react. But a senior official said the state will have to continue its daily exercise again in view of rising cases in Delhi and other parts of the country.

In Kerala, the daily bulletin that began on January 30, 2020 was stopped on April 10, 2022. The state health ministry said the situation was well under control and the pandemic situation had ceased to be a threat anymore but experts called it a hasty decision.

Initially Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan used to hold a press conference at 6 pm every day to release the data and later it was confined to social media posts every evening. The state’s initial pandemic control measures were lauded by many but it later it turned a pandemic hub. In the total number of cases and deaths, it is second to Maharashtra now.

