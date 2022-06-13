Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Centre asks print, digital & electronic media to refrain from ads promoting online betting

The ministry said that advertisements of online betting are often misleading, and did not appear to be in strict conformity with the government's or press council's advertising norms.
Centre's guidelines for online betting ads
Published on Jun 13, 2022 04:07 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

The Centre on Monday restricted advertisements on online betting platforms strictly to private satellite TV channels. The Union ministry of information and broadcasting, in its latest advisory, asked print, digital and electronic media outlets to refrain from all such advertisements in public interest, stating that betting and gambling are illegal in most parts of the country.

“It has now come to the notice of this Ministry that a number of advertisements of online betting websites/platforms are appearing in print, electronic, social and online media,” the advisory read.

“Betting and gambling is illegal in most parts of the country, and concerns have been expressed that advertisements of online betting promote an activity which is otherwise largely prohibited and poses significant financial and socio-economic risk for the consumers, especially youth and children,” it added.

The ministry said that advertisements of online betting are often misleading, and did not appear to be in strict conformity with the Consumer Protection Act 2019, Advertising Code under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act, 1995.

It also did not conform to the advertisement norms under the Norms of Journalistic Conduct laid down by the Press Council of India under the Press Council Act, 1978, a reference to which has also been made in the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, the advisory stated.

“The online and social media, including the online advertisement intermediaries and publishers, are advised not to display such advertisements in India or target such advertisements towards the Indian audience,” the ministry said.

