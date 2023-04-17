Centre assures ‘all help’ to kin of Indian national who died in Sudan violence

The union government on Sunday assured “all necessary help” to the family of the Indian national - identified as Albert Augestine - who died of bullet injuries in the violence-hit Sudanese capital city of Khartoum. Union minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan said that “steps are on to bring the victim's body back to the country,” reported news agency PTI.

Smoke is seen rising from a neighborhood in Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, April 15. (AP)

V Muraleedharan also spoke to the victim's father earlier on Sunday, PTI reported citing a government statement.

The minister also said that the victim's wife and daughter who were with him in Sudan are safe. “The Indian Embassy in Sudan has been instructed to coordinate on further steps,” he said.

Augestine - who was working for the Dal Group Company in the African country - was hit by a stray bullet on Saturday. He was inside his house when the tragic incident occurred.

The Indian embassy in Sudan tweeted: “It has been reported that Mr Albert Augestine, an Indian National working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan who got hit by a stray bullet yesterday succumbed to his injuries. Embassy is in touch with family and medical authorities to make further arrangements.”

On Monday, the death toll in the Sudan clashes rose to nearly 100 as the fighting between the regular army and paramilitaries raged for a third day. The violence erupted on Saturday - after weeks of power struggles between Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

(With inputs from agencies)

