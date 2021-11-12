Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Centre assures of permanent commission for women Army officers as SC warns of contempt
india news

Centre assures of permanent commission for women Army officers as SC warns of contempt

Centre further informed the apex court that it will take a decision within 10 days regarding the 11 women officers in the Army who had moved the SC regarding permanent commission.
The Supreme Court.
Updated on Nov 12, 2021 03:44 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

The central government on Friday said it will roll out the permanent commission option for all eligible women Army officers after the Supreme Court warned the forces of contempt.

An ANI report said the Centre further informed the apex court that it will take a decision within 10 days regarding the 11 women officers in the Army who had moved the SC regarding permanent commission.

An SC bench, comprising justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna, was hearing a petition filed by the 11 officers who alleged the Army of non-compliance of the apex court’s orders. The officers said the Army was denying them permanent commission despite fulfilling the eligibility criteria as mentioned by the top court.

RELATED STORIES

Also read | Welcome women candidates with sense of fair play, professionalism: Army chief

According to a LiveLaw report, additional solicitor general of India Sanjay Jain said the court’s orders will be duly implemented and all the aggrieved women officers will be granted permanent commission subject to limitations stated in the previous judgement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
supreme court
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

15 films vie for golden peacock award as Goa hosts IFFI this month

Withdraw national awards given to Kangana, demand MVA allies; ask PM to clarify

Congress MP writes to Facebook India head over company’s partisan policies

‘Whether we like or not’: Rahul says Congress' ideology overshadowed by BJP-RSS
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP