Centre assures of permanent commission for women Army officers as SC warns of contempt

The central government on Friday said it will roll out the permanent commission option for all eligible women Army officers after the Supreme Court warned the forces of contempt.

An ANI report said the Centre further informed the apex court that it will take a decision within 10 days regarding the 11 women officers in the Army who had moved the SC regarding permanent commission.

An SC bench, comprising justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna, was hearing a petition filed by the 11 officers who alleged the Army of non-compliance of the apex court’s orders. The officers said the Army was denying them permanent commission despite fulfilling the eligibility criteria as mentioned by the top court.

According to a LiveLaw report, additional solicitor general of India Sanjay Jain said the court’s orders will be duly implemented and all the aggrieved women officers will be granted permanent commission subject to limitations stated in the previous judgement.

