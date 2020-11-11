e-paper
Centre brings online news and video content under I&B ministry's purview

Centre brings online news and video content under I&B ministry’s purview

The move is significant as it paves way for regulation of online content, which has been largely free of any control, even as the print and electronic media have been under some form of regulatory ambit or the another

india Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 13:36 IST
Amandeep Shukla
Amandeep Shukla
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
According to a gazette notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat on Monday, film and audio-visual programmes made available by online content providers as well as news and current affairs content by online platforms would come under the I&B ministry
According to a gazette notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat on Monday, film and audio-visual programmes made available by online content providers as well as news and current affairs content by online platforms would come under the I&B ministry
         

In a major step aimed at regulation of online content, the Centre has brought news and entertainment websites, including platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, under the purview of the Information and Broadcasting ministry.

According to a gazette notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat on Monday, film and audio-visual programmes made available by online content providers as well as news and current affairs content by online platforms would come under the I&B ministry under the government of India’s allocation of business rules.

The move is significant as it paves way for regulation of online content, which has been largely free of any control, even as the print and electronic media have been under some form of regulatory ambit or the another.

There was no direct body or mechanism for online content regulation.

The government has in the past talked of creating a self-regulatory mechanism for the Over the Top (OTT) platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Hotstar etc.

Presently, self-regulatory mechanisms exist for the entertain television segment, which is overseen by a body (the Broadcasting Content Complaints Council), and also the television news segment, which is regulated by the News Broadcasting Standards Authority.

