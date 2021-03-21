Home / India News / Centre causing hindrance to farmers' movement, claims Kejriwal in Punjab
Centre causing hindrance to farmers' movement, claims Kejriwal in Punjab

Kejriwal also hit out at the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government, accusing it of not keeping its poll promises and deceiving people.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Kejriwal said that his party will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws.(HT Photo)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that central government is causing obstruction to the farmers' protest, adding that his party support the movement.

"The Modi government is causing hindrance to this revolution. The farmers were obstructed, but they reached the borders of Delhi. All the farmers of the nation today stand united. Punjab is the land of the brave. The farmers of Punjab have taken leadership in the protest," Kejriwal said while addressing a rally at the Maha Kisan Panchayat in Moga.

Kejriwal said that his party will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws. "Few days back, I spoke with Mamata Banerjee. She said the farmers of Bengal support the revolution. This revolution belongs to all," he added.

Kejriwal also hit out at the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government, accusing it of not keeping its poll promises and deceiving people. He said four years ago, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh had made “big promises”.

“Captain Sahib had said smartphones will be given. Who got smartphones just raise your hands? Captain Sahib had said farmers' loan will be waived. Whose loan has been waived just raise your hands,” said Kejriwal.

The Delhi chief minister said the Congress had also promised jobs to the youth ahead of the 2017 Assembly polls.

“Not even a single promise has been fulfilled,” he alleged, adding that Amarinder Singh have “deceived” people.

“Neither anyone was given job nor anyone's loan was waived,” he claimed. “I want to ask you if somebody deceives you, then what do you do? Usse se badla lete hain (Revenge is taken from him). Captain Sahib has deceived you. Whether revenge will be taken after one year or not,” he asked.

