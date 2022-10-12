Centre clears 3 judges as chiefs of high courts

The Union government on Tuesday notified the appointment of three new chief justices in different high courts following the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium.

Bombay high court judge PB Varale was appointed as the chief justice of the Karnataka high court while shake-ups within the judicial ranks of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh high court led to two new chief justices.

Justice Pankaj Mithal, the current chief justice of the J&K and Ladakh high court, was appointed as the new chief justice of the Rajasthan high court. Justice AM Magrey, a sitting judge of the J&K and Ladakh high court, was elevated as the new chief justice of the same high court.

The top court collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit, on September 28 passed the resolution recommending eight cases of transfers and appointments. The other members of the collegium are justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, SA Nazeer and KM Joseph.

Of the eight recommendations, the government has however cleared only three so far.

Three other proposals which are still pending with the government relate to transfer of Orissa high court chief justice S Muralidhar as the chief justice of Madras high court, elevation of Orissa high court judge Jaswant Singh as the chief justice of the same high court, and transfer of Kerala high court judge KV Chandran to the Bombay high court. Apart from these, the recommendations regarding transfers of Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra from Uttarakhand high court to Jharkhand high court and Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh from Jharkhand to Tripura high court are also yet to be approved.

