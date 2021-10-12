Centre clears second phase of Swachh Bharat, AMRUT

The Union cabinet on Tuesday cleared the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) and the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 till 2025-26, aiming to secure garbage-free cities and reliable water supply in urban households.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) targets making all statutory towns open defecation free (ODF), achieving scientific processing of solid waste, and managing wastewater in cities with less than 100,000 people.

As per details issued by the government, over the next five years, the Swachh Bharat Mission will focus on achieving garbage-free urban India and ensuring complete access to sanitation facilities to serve additional population migrating from rural to urban areas.

“This will be done through the construction of over 3.5 lakh individual, community and public toilets. Complete liquid waste management in city‘s with a population of less than one lakh will ensure that systems and processes are set up in every city so that all waste water is safely contained, collected, transported and treated and no waste water polluted the water bodies”, a government statement said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A financial outlay of ₹141,600 crores was finalised for the mission, including a central share of ₹36,465 crore for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26, which is nearly 2.5 times the financial outlay of ₹62,009 crores in the last phase of the mission.

The Swachh Bharat Mission is a flagship scheme of the Narendra Modi government launched in 2014 to eradicate open defecation and ensure management of solid waste in all statutory towns.

AMRUT, which was launched in 2015, will focus on providing 26.8 million water connections and 26.4 million sewer and septage connections. As per the data provided by the government, so far 11 million households have been provided tap connections and 8.5 million sewer connections have been given under the scheme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“AMRUT 2.0 will target universal coverage of water supply by providing household tap connections in all 4,378 statutory towns. The mission targets to provide 100% coverage of household sewage management in 500 AMRUT cities. The Total indicative outlay for AMRUT 2.0 is ₹277,000 crore including central share of ₹76760 crore for five years from financial year 2021-22 to 2025-26,” the government statement said.