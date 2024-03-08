Centre committed to early release of Indians duped into working for Russian army

The Centre on Friday said that it is committed to the early release of Indians duped into working for the Russian army. A Ukrainian soldier fires an RPG toward Russian positions at the frontline near Avdiivka, an eastern Ukrainian city, on April 28, 2023.(AP)

“Several Indian nationals have been duped to work with the Russian Army. We have strongly taken up the matter with the Russian government for early discharge of such Indian nationals,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The ministry said that strong action has been initiated against agents and “unscrupulous elements” who have recruited Indian citizens on false pretexts and promises.

It also issued an appeal to Indian nationals to not be swayed by offers made by agents for support jobs with the Russian Army.

“This is fraught with danger and risk to life. We remain committed to the early release of our nationals serving as support staff with the Russian Army and their eventual return home,” the MEA added.

The statement comes a day after the Central Bureau (CBI) busted a major human trafficking network, running across the country, targeting young people with promises of lucrative jobs abroad, including in Russia and Ukraine, and then allegedly sending them off to fight on the front lines of the war between those countries.

The agency conducted searches at 13 locations in Delhi, Thiruvananthapuram, Mumbai, Ambala, Chandigarh, Madurai and Chennai. It identified at least 35 instances of victims sent abroad by the alleged traffickers.

Two Indians killed fighting for Russia



At least two Indian nationals are known to have been killed while serving with the Russian army.

Earlier this week, the Indian embassy in Moscow confirmed the death of Indian national Mohammed Asfan in a post on X on March 6.

The 30-year-old from Hyderabad travelled to Russia late last year and reports have said he was seriously injured along with two other Indians in hostilities in a conflict zone last month.

Prior to this, 23-year-old Hemal Ashwinbhai Mangukiya, a resident of Surat in Gujarat, was killed in a Ukrainian air strike while serving as a “security helper” with the Russian Army at Donetsk, a part of Ukraine occupied by Russia. Mangukiya travelled to Russia last December.