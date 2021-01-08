Centre confirms bird flu in 6 states; unusual avian deaths in Delhi being checked

india

Bird flu has been confirmed in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat so far, the Centre said on Friday and asked these states to contain the disease. States unaffected by Avian Influenza (AI) have been asked to keep a vigil on any unusual mortality among birds and to report immediately so that necessary measures are taken in the fastest possible time, it added.

“So far, the disease has been confirmed from six states. It is learnt that culling operations have been completed in both the affected districts of Kerala. The disinfection process is underway,” the government said in a statement.

The death of 16 birds has also been reported at DDA Park in Delhi’s Hastsal village and their samples have been sent to a testing lab.

Here’s what we know so far:

1. Central teams have been deployed to visit Kerala, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh for monitoring and epidemiological investigation, officials have said.

2. The government said there has been confirmation of Avian Influenza positive samples from ICAR-NIHSAD in poultry in two farms of in Haryana’s Panchkula district. Positive samples have also been reported in migratory birds in the Junagadh district of Gujarat and in crows in Sawai Madhopur, Pali, Jaisalmer and Mohar districts of Rajasthan.

3. “Unusual mortality of 16 birds has also been reported in DDA park Hastsal Village, Delhi. The AH (animal husbandry) Department of NCT of Delhi has reportedly taken precautionary measures and sent samples to ICAR-NIHSAD and a test report is awaited,” the statement said.

4. The department of animal husbandry and dairying has suggested the affected states to contain the disease as per the action plan on Avian Influenza.

5. The government said awareness among poultry farmers and the consumers of eggs and chicken about the disease is of foremost importance. “Communication from the secretary, department of animal husbandry and dairying, has also been sent to the health ministry to restore consumer confidence in consumption of chicken and eggs,” the statement said.

6. The statement also said that appropriate advisories have been requested to be issued from the health ministry in this regard so that consumer confidence affected by rumours is put to rest.

7. “Also, states have been requested to increase awareness regarding safety of poultry or poultry products that were safe for consumption following boiling/ cooking procedures for which central support would be available,” it said.

