e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / No bird flu cases in Odisha, people can consume poultry products: Govt

No bird flu cases in Odisha, people can consume poultry products: Govt

The Fisheries and Animal Resource Development Department in a statement said that people can consume chicken meat, eggs and other poultry products produced in the state after properly cooking them.

india Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 09:09 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Bhubaneswar
Panic sparked after around 120 poultry birds were found dead at Govindpur village of Badaberana Gram Panchayat under Begunia block of Khurdha District.
Panic sparked after around 120 poultry birds were found dead at Govindpur village of Badaberana Gram Panchayat under Begunia block of Khurdha District.(ANI)
         

Amid bird flu scare following the death of over 100 poultry birds in Khordha district, the Odisha government on Thursday asked people not to panic over the incident as the avian influenza virus test came negative in all five selected samples.

The Fisheries and Animal Resource Development Department in a statement said that people can consume chicken meat, eggs and other poultry products produced in the state after properly cooking them.

Panic sparked after around 120 poultry birds were found dead at Govindpur village of Badaberana Gram Panchayat under Begunia block of Khurdha District.

“A State Level Special Supervisory Team along with the District Level Rapid Response Teams rushed to the Govindpur village and took stock of the situation. Five of the dead birds have been taken to ADRI for laboratory investigation,” an official said.

“All five samples have been tested negative for Avian Influenza virus based on the Avian Influenza virus antigen test,” he said adding that rest of the dead birds was buried in deep burial method with proper disinfection measures.

The Special Supervisory Team and Rapid Response Teams have sanitised the farm premises with proper application of disinfectants, he said.

The official also said that there is no other case of death of birds in the surrounding area of the farm. However, more samples have been taken from adjoining areas for testing, he said.

tags
top news
Farmers’ protest: Delhi borders continue to remain closed, traffic diverted
Farmers’ protest: Delhi borders continue to remain closed, traffic diverted
18,139 new Covid-19 cases push India’s tally to above 10.4 million
18,139 new Covid-19 cases push India’s tally to above 10.4 million
3rd Test live: Gill begins India’s reply with an early four after Aus’ 338
3rd Test live: Gill begins India’s reply with an early four after Aus’ 338
2nd vaccination dry run across the country today: All you need to know
2nd vaccination dry run across the country today: All you need to know
Trump faces calls for removal, possible impeachment after US Capitol chaos
Trump faces calls for removal, possible impeachment after US Capitol chaos
Trump concedes defeat, condemns Capitol violence
Trump concedes defeat, condemns Capitol violence
Temple priest, prime accused in Badaun rape-murder case, arrested
Temple priest, prime accused in Badaun rape-murder case, arrested
Watch: Tourists stranded in Srinagar due to snowfall, get free accommodation
Watch: Tourists stranded in Srinagar due to snowfall, get free accommodation
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In