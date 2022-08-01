Centre constitutes special task force to monitor monkeypox

The Union health ministry has constituted a special task force to monitor monkeypox cases, assist in the expansion of diagnostic facilities, and explore the possibility of vaccine development or sourcing to control the infection, officials said on Monday. NITI Aayog member (health) VK Paul will head the task force and its members will include officials from the ministry and representatives of the country’s major medical and research institutes.

The officials said the decision to form the centralised task force was taken at a meeting of the ministry’s senior functionaries. “The task force has been formed and this will help in the better management of monkeypox infections in the country. The task force will also coordinate cases from states and provide any expertise that the states need,” said a health ministry official, who did not want to be named.

India has so far reported three monkeypox cases from Kerala and one from Delhi. The cases exclude that of a 22-year-old man, who died in Kerala’s Thrissur on Saturday. The man tested positive for monkeypox in the UAE before he returned to the state on July 22. Kerala health minister Veena George said on Sunday that they are yet to receive his test results from Pune. She added an inquiry will be conducted into how he “exited the airport and suppressed his medical details”.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis, or a virus transmitted to humans from animals, with symptoms similar to those in smallpox patients. The World Health Organisation has said it is clinically less severe than smallpox and declared monkeypox a “public health emergency of international concern”. Over 20,000 monkeypox cases have been reported from 75 countries globally.

