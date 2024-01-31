Centre declares Gujarat's Surat Airport as ‘International Airport’

Surat Airport in Gujarat has been officially designated as an ‘International Airport’ by the Indian government, according to a ministry of civil aviation statement shared by news agency ANI. Outside view of the Surat Airport(Narendra Modi/X)

“It is hereby declared that Surat Airport in Gujarat as an International Airport with immediate effect,” the ministry said in its statement.

This decision follows the Union Cabinet's approval in December, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to designate Surat Airport as International Airport.

The ministry of civil aviation in its December statement said that the transformation of Surat Airport into an international facility is not only aimed at serving as a gateway for global travellers but also aims to streamline import-export operations for the thriving diamond and textile industries. This strategic decision is expected to unlock unprecedented economic potential, positioning Surat as a significant player in the international aviation landscape and ushering in a new era of prosperity for the region.

According to the ministry, the elevation of Surat Airport to international status holds great significance in enhancing economic growth, attracting foreign investment, and strengthening diplomatic ties. The expected increase in both passenger traffic and cargo operations with the airport's international designation is seen as a pivotal driver for regional development.

New terminal for domestic flight operations

Last December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new terminal at Surat Airport constructed for ₹353 crore, specifically designed for domestic operations. Officials said that Surat Airport boasts a runway measuring 2906 X 45 meters, capable of accommodating Code 'C' type aircraft, along with a terminal building covering an area of 8474 square meters.

The upgraded terminal's facade is crafted to enhance the passenger experience, featuring rich and traditional woodwork reminiscent of the old houses in the 'Rander' region of Surat City.

The new airport terminal incorporates various sustainability features, including an insulated Roofing System, energy-saving Canopies, a heat Gain Double Glazing Unit, Rainwater Harvesting, a water treatment plant, a Sewage treatment plant, and the utilisation of recycled water for landscaping and a solar power plant, among other eco-friendly measures.