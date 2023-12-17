close_game
PM Modi to launch new terminal of Surat Airport today; check its features

PM Modi to launch new terminal of Surat Airport today; check its features

ByHT News Desk
Dec 17, 2023 06:47 AM IST

The Union Cabinet has recently approved the proposal to declare Surat Airport as an international airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new terminal building of Surat Airport today. He will also inaugurate the Surat Diamond Bourse which is also pegged as the world's largest office complex with over 67 lakh square feet of floor area.

The new building is designed keeping the local culture and heritage in mind.(Narendra Modi/X)
The new building is designed keeping the local culture and heritage in mind.(Narendra Modi/X)

The Union Cabinet has recently approved the proposal to declare Surat Airport as an international airport. This will enable seamless export-import operations for the diamond as well as textile industries along with providing a gateway for international travelers.

Built at a cost of 353 crore, the new integrated terminal building of Surat Airport will be capable of managing 1,200 domestic and 600 international passengers hourly during peak hours, with a provision to increase the capacity to 3,000.

Outside view of the Surat Airport(Narendra Modi/X)
Outside view of the Surat Airport(Narendra Modi/X)

The new building is designed keeping the local culture and heritage in mind, and the airport has been given a heritage building look by taking inspiration from the old Kashta houses of Rander.

It is also equipped with sustainability features including a double-insulated roofing system, a low-heat gain double-glazing unit, canopies for energy saving, sewage treatment and water treatment plants among others.

Interior of the new terminal.(Narendra Modi/X)
Interior of the new terminal.(Narendra Modi/X)

The terminal will also have a display of Brocade and Rogan art forms and wooden carvings as well as a show of kite festival through Mozaic.

It has 20 check-in counters, an in-line baggage handling system with conveyor belts and five aerobridges. It also has a parking area with a capacity for 475 cars.

The interior is designed with traditional art forms.(Narendra Modi/X)
The interior is designed with traditional art forms.(Narendra Modi/X)

The expansion of the airport will increase the passenger handling capacity to 1,800 per hour and 35 lakh per year. With the expansion of 17,046 sq.metres on both sides of the existing terminal, the total area will increase up to 25,520 sq.metres.

